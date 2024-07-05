Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $25.99 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

