Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas Buys 51 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas purchased 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.62 per share, with a total value of $11,863.62. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,454.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.19. The company had a trading volume of 88,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.59 and its 200 day moving average is $248.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $286.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

