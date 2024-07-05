CVR Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,622 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 827% compared to the typical volume of 283 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CVR Partners

CVR Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

UAN traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $76.50. 8,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,693. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.67 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CVR Partners by 509.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.