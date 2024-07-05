CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.53

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.53 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.70 ($0.10). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.10), with a volume of 284,428 shares traded.

CyanConnode Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £25.41 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.52.

CyanConnode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.