CyberConnect One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.80 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00006927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $90.57 million and approximately $21.80 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,249,167 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 23,249,167 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.68465683 USD and is down -16.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $25,577,734.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

