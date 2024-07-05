DA Davidson Upgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Buy

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FFWM. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $282.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 187,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 149.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

