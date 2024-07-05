Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.25. 3,843,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,343. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.86. The company has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.