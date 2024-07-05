Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 11,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 147,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Danakali Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
About Danakali
Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.
