DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Trading Down 2%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 34 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
DB Gold Short ETN Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.
About DB Gold Short ETN
The DB Gold Short Exchange Traded Notes (DGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in gold commodities. The fund provides monthly inverse exposure to the performance of gold futures contract. The notes index selects contracts based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DGZ was launched on Feb 27, 2008 and is issued by DB.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DB Gold Short ETN
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for DB Gold Short ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DB Gold Short ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.