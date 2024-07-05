DecisionPoint Financial LLC Acquires 940 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DISV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.58. 220,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.