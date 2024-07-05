DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.53. 3,216,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

