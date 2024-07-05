DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. American National Bank raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 281,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,966. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.