DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 3,602 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 308,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 55,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 380,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,383. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

