Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $362.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

