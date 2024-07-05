Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Given “Hold” Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 41.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 395,373 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 522,677 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 158,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

