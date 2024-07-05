Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Diageo Trading Up 1.7 %

DEO stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $179.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.90.

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 134.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 7.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

