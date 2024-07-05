Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.93% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.43. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,640. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

