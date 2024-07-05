Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Position Raised by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter.

DFAR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

