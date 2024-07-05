Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.19

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 50971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $980.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

