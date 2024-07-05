Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 101,071 Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 120,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,797,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 209,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

