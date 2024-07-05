Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 369,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,418,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.