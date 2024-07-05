Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $6.87 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $465.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

