Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,561,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.86. 17,270,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,156,789. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

