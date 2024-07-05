Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 27,666 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.08. 4,236,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The company has a market cap of $408.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.49.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

