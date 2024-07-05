Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,386,000. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 3.40% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of BKMC stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $457.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

