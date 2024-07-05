Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

LPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.97. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,249.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 120,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $704,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

