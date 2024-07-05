DSW Capital’s (DSW) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
DSW Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DSW opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.36. DSW Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74 ($0.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.99.
DSW Capital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Insider Transactions at DSW Capital
About DSW Capital
DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DSW Capital
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.