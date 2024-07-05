DSW Capital’s (DSW) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

DSW Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DSW opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.36. DSW Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74 ($0.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.99.

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Insider Transactions at DSW Capital

About DSW Capital

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,443.21). Company insiders own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

