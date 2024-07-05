DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,234. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

