DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.35

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.35 and traded as high as $45.38. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 40,723 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXPE shares. StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $694.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.