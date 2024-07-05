Dynex (DNX) One Day Volume Hits $2.40 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Dynex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $54.17 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,209,592 coins and its circulating supply is 92,214,340 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,186,168.42915884. The last known price of Dynex is 0.50333209 USD and is down -9.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,875,528.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

