Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $271.33. 1,012,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,660. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $271.36. The company has a market cap of $407.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.23 and a 200-day moving average of $252.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

