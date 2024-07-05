Edge Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.31. The company had a trading volume of 331,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

