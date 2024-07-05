Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,499 shares of company stock worth $7,866,511. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

