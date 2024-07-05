Electroneum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.74 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001417 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,707,155 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

