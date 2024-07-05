Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.78.

TSE EMA opened at C$45.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$55.74. The firm has a market cap of C$12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Emera’s payout ratio is 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

