Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Up 1.6%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 292,660 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 214,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 18.28 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

