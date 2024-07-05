Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Down 0.3%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$30.37 and last traded at C$30.46. Approximately 43,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 63,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Enghouse Systems Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Peters sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total transaction of C$45,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,792.50. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Medved sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$302,810.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Peters sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total transaction of C$45,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,792.50. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.