Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.39. 638,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,878. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.