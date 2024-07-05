Ethena USDe (USDE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.52 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $185.78 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,520,314,631 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,565,218,498.992055. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99841227 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $178,657,262.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

