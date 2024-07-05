ether.fi (ETHFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $165.00 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. ether.fi has a total market cap of $212.90 million and $165.00 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.89375921 USD and is down -18.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $143,225,014.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

