Ethereum Market Capitalization Hits $358.02 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,978.62 or 0.05267547 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $358.02 billion and $31.42 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00044229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,196,848 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

