ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (IWDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the compounded quarterly performance of a US large-cap index emphasizing value. IWDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

