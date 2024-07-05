Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.11

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and traded as low as $16.79. Euronav shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 99,913 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Euronav Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.06.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 103.93%. The firm had revenue of $203.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous dividend of $0.22. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 19.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

