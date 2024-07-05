Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ WAY opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

