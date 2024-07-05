Evercore ISI Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $76.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.55.

HOLX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

