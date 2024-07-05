Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 630,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $22,455,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

