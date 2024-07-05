F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.35% of F.N.B. worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after buying an additional 156,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after acquiring an additional 694,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $49,533,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. 4,363,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

