Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.07

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 9973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.52.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

