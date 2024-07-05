Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Position Cut by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
ONEQ stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.35. 193,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,859. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
