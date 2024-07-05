Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity Companies, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

